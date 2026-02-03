Skip to content
RollCall logo

Heard on the Hill

Capitol Lens | Shutter speed

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
By Bill Clark
Posted February 3, 2026 at 4:15pm

Photojournalists take pictures of Speaker Mike Johnson as he speaks to reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday after the House narrowly cleared a $1.2 trillion spending package.

Recent Stories

The U.S. Capitol dome is seen Tuesday over snow and ice piled near the Capitol Reflecting Pool more than a week after a storm passed over the area. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Money isn’t enough to save incumbents in wave elections

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, D-N.M., left, conduct a rally on Tuesday at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with House Democratic colleagues to call for the firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

House Democrats losing an opportunity on immigration

Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Rules and Administration Chair Mitch McConnell are facing pressure to advance a voter ID bill.

Top Republicans throw cold water on ‘nationalizing’ elections 

Capitol Lens | Shutter speed

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, and Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., conduct a rally Tuesday with members of the CHC, Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, and other caucuses, to call for the firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, outside Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters.

Congress turns to Homeland Security funding clash

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters Saturday aboard Air Force One after attending the Alfalfa Club's annual dinner in Washington.

Trump borrowing from past presidents he has long lambasted