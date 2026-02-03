Heard on the Hill Capitol Lens | Shutter speed (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call) By Bill Clark Posted February 3, 2026 at 4:15pm Facebook Twitter Email Reddit Photojournalists take pictures of Speaker Mike Johnson as he speaks to reporters in the Capitol on Tuesday after the House narrowly cleared a $1.2 trillion spending package. Recent Stories Money isn’t enough to save incumbents in wave elections House Democrats losing an opportunity on immigration Top Republicans throw cold water on ‘nationalizing’ elections Capitol Lens | Shutter speed Congress turns to Homeland Security funding clash Trump borrowing from past presidents he has long lambasted