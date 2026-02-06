Photos of the week | January 30-February 5, 2026

Fights over Homeland Security Department funding and a new member of Congress were just a couple of the highlights in and around the Capitol. Here are images captured by CQ Roll Call photojournalists this week.

Congress’ newest member, Rep. Christian Menefee, D-Texas, leaves the House Democratic Caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday. Menefee was sworn in on Monday after winning a special election on Jan. 31. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A demonstrator holds up a sign as Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., speaks at a rally outside Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters on Tuesday with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and other caucuses to call for the firing of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Brittany Pettersen, D-Colo., and her son, Sam, walk through the Capitol after a House vote on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., gets on his motorcycle outside the Capitol after a House vote on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., left, walk through Statuary Hall in the Capitol after the House passed a spending package to end the partial government shutdown on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, R-Ga., wait in the hallway for other members to arrive for a news conference on pharmacy benefit manager policy changes in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrives to testify at a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the Financial Stability Oversight Council, in the Rayburn Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks as Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., listen during a news conference on Homeland Security Department funding negotiations in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)