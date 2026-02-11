Skip to content
RollCall logo

Heard on the Hill

Capitol Lens | A ‘Walk for Peace’

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
By Bill Clark
Posted February 11, 2026 at 1:27pm

Crowds gather in front of the Capitol on Wednesday to watch Buddhist monks continue their “Walk for Peace.” Their journey started in Texas and, after walking more than 2,300 miles, they reached the nation’s capital on Tuesday. The walk is scheduled to conclude Thursday in Annapolis, Md.

A Capitol Police officer blocks a crosswalk as the monks walk past the Supreme Court building on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
The monks continue their walk along Constitution Avenue Northwest on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Recent Stories

Passenger planes wait in line at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Oct. 1, 2025.

House lawmakers spar over harms of potential DHS shutdown

Capitol Lens | A ‘Walk for Peace’

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 27.

It’s time for Republicans to ‘up their game’

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., talks with reporters in the Capitol Visitor Center on Dec. 16, 2025.

DOJ tried to indict Democrats who taped military video message

Capitol Ink | Secure locations

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., seen here at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Jan. 22, was among the GOP lawmakers who voted against the rule.

House rejects rule that would block floor votes to end tariffs