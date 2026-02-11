Capitol Lens | A ‘Walk for Peace’

Crowds gather in front of the Capitol on Wednesday to watch Buddhist monks continue their “Walk for Peace.” Their journey started in Texas and, after walking more than 2,300 miles, they reached the nation’s capital on Tuesday. The walk is scheduled to conclude Thursday in Annapolis, Md.
