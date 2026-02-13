Photos of the week | February 6-12, 2026

A hearing on the Epstein files, ICE oversight, Attorney General Pamela Bondi’s testimony, Buddhist monks and the newly named Frederick Douglass Press Gallery highlighted the week in Congress. Here are images captured by CQ Roll Call photojournalists this week.

House Oversight Chairman James R. Comer, R-Ky., arrives for the deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s associate and co-conspirator, in the Rayburn House Office Building on Monday. Maxwell appeared virtually for her deposition and refused to answer questions. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., left, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., conduct a news conference outside a Department of Justice office building in Washington after reviewing unredacted portions of the Epstein files on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain, R-Mich., holds up pictures of undocumented immigrants who were arrested in Michigan, while speaking at a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., left, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Rep. Mike Haridopolos, R-Fla., far right, also appear. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., left, comforts Sky Roberts, brother of Virginia Giuffre, at a news conference in the Capitol on Tuesday. Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, as well as advocates and the family of Virginia Giuffre attended to support legislation named for Giuffre that would eliminate the statute of limitations that has shielded traffickers and denied survivors their day in court. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., arrives in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse raise their hands when asked by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., if they were unable to meet with the Justice Department as Attorney General Pamela Bondi, foreground, testified to the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Buddhist monks continue their “Walk for Peace” along Constitution Avenue past the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. The monks began their 2,300-mile walk in Texas over 100 days ago. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Rodney Scott, left, commissioner of Customs and Border Protection; and Todd Lyons, acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, are sworn in for a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee oversight hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Thursday. The hearing focused on the shootings by federal agents in Minneapolis. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)