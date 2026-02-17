Armed man arrested after running toward Capitol, police say

A man was arrested Tuesday after running toward the Capitol with a loaded shotgun, Capitol Police said.

The suspect was confronted by Capitol Police officers after parking a white Mercedes-Benz SUV near the West Front and exiting his vehicle holding a shotgun, Chief Michael Sullivan said at a news conference.

“As he approached the Capitol, Capitol Police officers observed this individual, challenged him and ordered him to drop the weapon and get on the ground, which he did comply with. He was then taken into custody,” Sullivan said.

In a news release, Capitol Police identified the suspect as Carter Camacho of Smyrna, Ga., saying the name was previously “not on file” with the department. The threat assessment section is “investigating to determine the suspect’s motive,” according to the release.

Sullivan said the suspect is 18 years old, does not live in the area, was wearing a tactical vest and tactical gloves, and had additional rounds of ammunition. He parked on the 100 block of Maryland Avenue Southwest and made it to the base of the steps leading to the Capitol before being apprehended, the chief said, and officers later found a Kevlar helmet and a gas mask in the car.

“I think it’s important to note that just a few months ago, we had an active shooter exercise right here on the West Front, virtually in the same spot. And we do those active shooter exercises every single month, and that’s why we do it,” Sullivan said.

The incident will not change the force’s security posture ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to Congress next week, he said.