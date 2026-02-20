Silence for Democrats but a spotlight for Epstein survivors at State of the Union

Democratic leaders in Congress have given their members leeway on how they show opposition to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address — attend and stay silent, or don’t attend at all. But central to their show of force will be victims of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

That effort starts from leadership on down. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., is bringing Dani Bensky, a survivor of Epstein’s abuse, as one of his guests Tuesday night, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., will also bring a victim, per a source familiar with his plans.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., sponsor of the law that mandated the Justice Department release its Epstein-related files, will bring Haley Robson, another survivor. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who joined Khanna in his calls for transparency, estimated about 10 to 12 victims may attend.

“Haley’s courageous fight is proof that this isn’t about politics, it’s about exposing America’s two-tiered system of justice and bringing accountability to the Epstein class involved in the horrific abuse of young girls,” Khanna said in a statement.

Democrats and survivors have accused the administration of covering up co-conspirators identified in the FBI’s investigation of Epstein and slow-walking prosecutions.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi came to the Hill last week for a fiery hearing where she faced questions from House Judiciary Democrats over the agency’s controversial rollout of the files. Trump’s Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also faced senators last week over his interactions with Epstein.

Massie is bringing his wife as a guest to the president’s address, and Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., another Republican who’s been outspoken about the files, is also not bringing a survivor, a person familiar said. However, both lawmakers said they support the survivors’ attendance.

The presence of Epstein survivors will be felt beyond the walls of the Capitol on Tuesday.

A growing list of Democrats will instead attend an opposing event on the National Mall dubbed the “People’s State of the Union,” hosted by political advocacy groups MoveOn and MeidasTouch. That includes Sens. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Reps. Greg Casar, D-Texas, Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., among others.

Some of the lawmakers who are skipping Trump’s address for the rally will be sharing letters on behalf of Epstein survivors. The event will also include people who have been targeted by immigration enforcement, a spokesperson for MoveOn said, along with messaging focused on health care and affordability.

Silence, skip or stay home

Another slate of Democrats will opt for a second competing event hosted by DEFIANCE.org called the “State of the Swamp,” which will feature celebrities like Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is set to appear, along with Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Jason Crow, D-Colo., Seth Moulton, D-Mass., Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., and Eugene Vindman, D-Va., according to the event website.

Other Democrats choosing not to attend Trump’s speech include Rep. Laura Friedman, D-Calif., who said last year’s joint address “was a waste of time.”

“Unless President Trump finally chooses to work with us to make life better for the American people, my time is better spent fighting for my constituents,” she said.

Some, like Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, would rather tune in from home.

“I’ve been to six of these addresses, three by President Trump and three by President Biden,” said Golden, who is not running for reelection. “I’m interested in what the president has to say, but I’ve had my fill of pomp and circumstance.”

For those in his caucus who do plan to go, Jeffries has made it clear they should stick to “silent defiance.”

That message comes after the House voted to censure Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, for heckling Trump during last year’s joint address. Early on in the address, Green stood up and waved his cane at Trump, yelling, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid.” When he refused to sit down, security removed him from the chamber.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., told Fox News on Thursday it was up to his fellow Democrats to decide whether to “boycott” but hopes those who show up “don’t do the kinds of things that some did last year.”

“I mean, there’s just no dignity if you have paddles, if you are yelling and saying those kinds of things,” Fetterman said, referring to the signs some held up in the chamber. “And now they’re [doing] counterprogramming, and I mean, that’s never going to go well. Regardless who the president is, the counter never really lands.”

The official response from Democrats will be delivered by two rising stars in the party.

Party leaders picked Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, a former member of the House who recently recaptured the commonwealth’s governor’s mansion for Democrats, to lead the response.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., will deliver the Spanish rebuttal. Last year, Padilla was tackled and forcibly removed from a press conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles.

“Americans don’t need another speech from Donald Trump pretending everything is fine,” Padilla said in a statement. “Americans demand and deserve accountability, stability, and a government that works for them. That’s what I’ll be discussing on Tuesday.”