Photos of the week | February 20-26, 2026

Connor Hellebuyck, right, and other members of the Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. men's hockey team are recognized by President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By Bill Clark and Tom Williams
Posted February 27, 2026 at 10:41am

President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address and the “Doggi Gras Pawrade” hosted by retiring Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., highlighted the week as Congress returned to Washington from recess. Here are images captured by CQ Roll Call photojournalists this week.

The Secret Service practices squeezing the presidential limo through the narrow driveway at the House Carriage Door of the Capitol on Monday before President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
A banner bearing the image of President Donald Trump hangs on the Department of Justice building along Pennsylvania Avenue on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Members of the activist group known as the Portland Frog Brigade visit the office of Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday. The activists, dressed in inflatable frog costumes, were delivering copies of the U.S. Constitution to members of Congress ahead of the State of the Union address. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
A Trump supporter interrupts Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., right, as he speaks at MoveOn’s “People’s State of the Union” event on the National Mall on Tuesday. The event featured members of Congress boycotting the State of the Union address. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
President Donald Trump greets members of Congress as he enters the House chamber to deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address in the Capitol on Tuesday. Vice President JD Vance, left, and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., are seated behind him. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
President Donald Trump poses for a selfie with Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., after his State of the Union address in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
A man dressed in a Donald Trump costume holds a sign at MoveOn’s “People’s State of the Union” event on the National Mall on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., left, and Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., pose for photos with Babydog during Tillis’ “Doggi Gras Pawrade” in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

