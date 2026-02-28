War Powers votes loom for Congress after U.S. strikes Iran

President Donald Trump announced “major combat operations” targeting Iran early Saturday morning, with Congress awaiting votes on use of force against that country as soon as next week.

“The United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people,” the President said in a video message.”Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world.”

The campaign, which is being conducted with Israel, follows negotiations with Iranian officials that did not yield a result satisfactory to the president.

“We sought repeatedly to make a deal,” Trump said. “But Iran refused, just as it has for decades and decades. They rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions.”

The president also made an explicit call for regime change in Iran.

“To the great proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere,” Trump said. ‘When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

The military action got underway less than a day after Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi — a key mediator in the diplomatic efforts — taped an interview with CBS News saying his assessment was, “the peace deal is within our reach.”

Congress weighs in

Sen. Lindsey Graham was among the first members of Congress to offer support for the military action, calling it “necessary and long justified.”

“As to the men and women participating in this operation for our country and Israel, may God bless you and keep you safe. If you are injured or fall, I believe with all my heart that your sacrifice makes your country and the world a better and safer place. This moment is why you chose to serve. This operation has been well-planned. It will be violent, extensive and I believe, at the end of the day, successful,” the South Carolina Republican posted on X.

Democratic Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona was among the first to offer criticism.

“I lost friends in Iraq to an illegal war. Young working-class kids should not pay the ultimate price for regime change and a war that hasn’t been explained or justified to the American people. We can support the democracy movement and the Iranian people without sending our troops to die,” Gallego posted on X.

The president did get social media support from Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.

“President Trump has been willing to do what’s right and necessary to produce real peace in the region,” Fetterman posted. “God bless the United States, our great military, and Israel.”

Both chambers of Congress have been expected to hold votes in the coming week on War Powers measures against U.S. involvement in hostilities against Iran.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., filed a bipartisan Senate resolution, which did not get to a floor vote before the military action got underway. The senator could have called it up before the strikes began, but that did not happen.

“These strikes are a colossal mistake, and I pray they do not cost our sons and daughters in uniform and at embassies throughout the region their lives. The Senate should immediately return to session and vote on my War Powers Resolution to block the use of U.S. forces in hostilities against Iran,” Kaine said in a statement. “Every single Senator needs to go on the record about this dangerous, unnecessary, and idiotic action.”

The resolution would mandate the president “remove the United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Iran, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or a specific authorization for use of military force.”

Top House Democrats, led by Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York and key committee ranking members, also said they planned to force a vote this coming week on a similar House measure.

“This legislation would require the President to come to Congress to make the case for using military force against Iran,” the statement said. “The Iranian regime is brutal and destabilizing, seen most recently in the killing of thousands of protestors. However, undertaking a war of choice in the Middle East, without a full understanding of all the attendant risks to our servicemembers and to escalation, is reckless.”

Rep. Ro Khanna of California, the lead Democrat on the House resolution with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., called for the House to come back Monday to consider the measure, saying on X that, “Every member of Congress should go on record this weekend on how they will vote.”