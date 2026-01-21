Skip to content
The state of voting rights in a critical midterm election year

By Mary C. Curtis
Posted January 21, 2026 at 5:40pm

November 2026 is closer than it may seem, with candidates already campaigning for the midterms. But are enough Americans paying attention to current action in the courts that could affect the process — and the result?

You need a lawyer to sort out all-important voting rights battles. Elisabeth Frost, the litigation chair of the Elias Law Group, is in the middle of many of these battles. With Marc Elias as chair, the firm’s stated mission is to help Democrats win, citizens vote and progressives make change. On Equal Time, Frost answers the question: How is that going? 

