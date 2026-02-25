That’s entertainment! Or not. State of the Union 2026
Political Theater, Episode 399
Jason Dick and Brandon Wetherbee discuss the artistic merits of the 2026 State of the Union, whether Hollywood or Washington is the entertainment capital and the reasons for sitting through President Donald Trump’s 1 hour, 47-minute, 43-second event.
Show Notes:
- Roll Call’s Factba.se State of the Union database
- The State of Division
- Trump defends policies, attacks Democrats during State of the Union address
- ‘Stop behaving normally’: Democrats boycott State of the Union at rival events
- The inconvenient truth about Donald Trump and the truth
