Skip to content
RollCall logo

Podcasts

That’s entertainment! Or not. State of the Union 2026

Political Theater, Episode 399

Team U.S.A. hockey gold medalists Quinn Hughes, right, his brother Jack Hughes, left, and their teammates are recognized by President Donald Trump during Tuesday's State of the Union address in the House Chamber.
Team U.S.A. hockey gold medalists Quinn Hughes, right, his brother Jack Hughes, left, and their teammates are recognized by President Donald Trump during Tuesday's State of the Union address in the House Chamber. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By Jason Dick and Brandon Wetherbee
Posted February 25, 2026 at 5:59pm

Jason Dick and Brandon Wetherbee discuss the artistic merits of the 2026 State of the Union, whether Hollywood or Washington is the entertainment capital and the reasons for sitting through President Donald Trump’s 1 hour, 47-minute, 43-second event.

Show Notes:

Recent Stories

Sen. Thom Tillis poses for photos with Babydog, the iconic English bulldog owned by Sen. Jim Justice, at Wednesday’s Doggi Gras Parade in the Hart Building.

Beads, bones and bipartisanship: Tillis’ last pawrade 

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., speaks as Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., listens during the Senate Republicans’ news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday.

Push for a ‘talking filibuster’ stalls in Senate GOP conference 

Capitol Lens | Pausing for paws

Robert Cekada, nominee to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, arrives for his confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Feb. 4.

ATF pick decries GOP-led budget cuts

Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., left, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., hope to force a vote on a war powers measure as soon as next week.

Iran war powers votes expected ‘very soon’

President Donald Trump greets Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, before delivering his State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

Members search for Iran clarity after Trump’s SOTU was short on foreign policy