GOP tries to lock down its hold on Oklahoma

ANALYSIS — With her victory in 2018, Democrat Kendra Horn spoiled the best-drawn plans of Oklahoma Republicans. But Republicans are working to make sure that doesn’t happen again in the latest round of redistricting.

Oklahoma is a prime example of how partisan redistricting works. Parties draw new takeover opportunities to gain more seats or lock in the districts they already control.

Ten years ago, Oklahoma Republicans drew a near-perfect congressional map (from a partisan perspective) that elected only GOP members for nearly a decade, until Horn’s surprise victory. But Republican Stephanie Bice defeated Horn in 2020 and Republican cartographers are trying to make sure Democrats don’t win a seat for at least another 10 years.

Considering Republicans now control the entire five-seat Oklahoma delegation in the House, there aren’t any seats to be gained to help the GOP get back to the majority. The new map, however, with all five seats initially rated as Solid Republican, will make it more difficult for Democrats to count on a seat in Oklahoma as part of their majority anytime soon.