Norton, Larsen line up to replace DeFazio on House transportation panel

The impending retirement of House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter A. DeFazio at the end of this year has spurred what promises to be a heated race between two veteran Democrats to replace him.

Regardless of which party takes the House in November, House Democrats will choose between Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton of Washington, D.C. and Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington state for the top Democratic position on the 69-member panel, which has jurisdiction over transportation, the Coast Guard, federal management of emergencies, flood control, federal buildings and pipelines.

It’s an unusual time to take the gavel: Congress just passed the most ambitious transportation and infrastructure bill in generations, and the onus for the new chairman will be oversight of the bill’s implementation. The Federal Aviation Administration, however, will be up for reauthorization in fiscal 2023.

On the Republican side of the aisle, Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., who will have served four years as ranking Republican on the committee, will have two more years to serve as leader under GOP rules if he chooses to, meaning he is in a position to serve as ranking Republican or chairman depending on the outcome of the November’s elections.

Norton, 84, was first elected in 1990. She is chair of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit. Larsen, 56, was elected in 2000 and is the chair of the Subcommittee on Aviation.