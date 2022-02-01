House GOP feels no fundraising backlash for opposing electors

House Republicans who voted against certifying Electoral College results for President Joe Biden last Jan. 6 did not face any overall backlash from campaign contributors in 2021, a CQ Roll Call analysis of new disclosures shows.

Indeed, the total raised by more than 125 Republican objectors combined was $51 million higher last year than it was in 2019, the most recent non-election year. Much of that growth was driven by enormous hauls of party leaders and lightning rods for political attention such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Heading into 2022, when the GOP needs to flip just five seats to take the House majority, Republican electoral objectors had nearly $140 million in their campaign accounts, 50 percent more than at the same point in the last cycle.

Former President Donald Trump’s backing, however, does not automatically translate to fundraising dominance in competitive primaries, an analysis of candidate filings with the Federal Election Commission found.

While Trump-backed candidates led the pack in some Senate nomination races, such as Rep. Ted Budd in North Carolina and Herschel Walker in Georgia, others, such as Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska and Mo Brooks in Alabama, did not.