5 takeaways from the latest fundraising disclosures

Lawmakers and congressional candidates offered a glimpse at the big money battles for the 2022 midterm elections, providing clues about how the races are shaping up, including those pitting incumbents against each other.

Recent disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission show the fundraising hauls in pivotal Senate primaries in states, such as North Carolina and Pennsylvania, that will determine which party controls the chamber.

And some lawmakers who are headed for the exits are set to depart Capitol Hill with large sums of political money that they’ll have discretion over how to use.

Those are just some of the takeways from fourth-quarter fundraising reports that were due at the FEC on Monday night.

1. Dem-on-Dem matchups

Three primaries in which Democratic members are facing each other muddles the storyline that developed during the 2021 special elections, when moderates consistently outraised and defeated progressives in several high-profile races.