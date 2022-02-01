Money still can’t buy you love — or an election

Before the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries completely fade into the mists of memory, it is worth recalling that Mike Bloomberg spent a staggering $1.1 billion to run for president badly. Very badly.

The former New York City mayor never even hit the 20 percent mark in a single primary. And his grandest moment came when he (drum roll, maestro) swept the caucuses in American Samoa.

Despite Bloomberg’s epic flameout, politicians and strategists in both parties (plus the reporters who cover them) stubbornly refuse to accept the truth articulated by the Beatles nearly a half-century ago: “Money can’t buy me love.”

Many political scientists have long been skeptical about the lasting electoral value of television ads — especially early ones. In their enduring study of the 2012 president race, “The Gamble,” John Sides and Lynn Vavreck concluded, “Most of the effects of campaign advertising wear off quickly.”

Despite this history, both parties have entered the era of wretched excess when it comes to campaign spending. CNN reported last week that over $100 million has already been spent in five key Senate races. In 2014, in contrast, the five most expensive Senate races in the nation cost a total of $225 million over the entire campaign.