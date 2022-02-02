GOP-drawn map in Utah has no competitive House districts

ANALYSIS — Utah is a good example of why it’s important to read the fine print. While the Beehive State technically had an independent redistricting commission, it had been stripped of its authority and Utah ended up with a partisan map just like many other states.

Even though Utah hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1964, Utah voters have sent at least one Democratic House member to Washington for 38 of those intervening 57 years. But Republican Burgess Owens’ victory in 2020 and the incoming GOP-drawn map is likely to keep Democrats on the outside looking in for the next decade.

In 2018, Utahans voted (albeit very narrowly) to wrest control of the redistricting process from the state Legislature and hand it to a newly created independent commission. GOP state legislators subsequently made the commission advisory, putting themselves back in charge of drawing the new map.

Republicans utilized that power by dividing Salt Lake County, the state’s population hub and most Democratic area, into each of Utah’s four districts, diluting Democratic voters.