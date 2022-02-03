82 lawmakers urge quicker evacuations of Afghan allies

More than 80 House lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to ramp up evacuations of Afghan allies still stranded in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal last year.

“Our Afghan allies risked everything to aid in our mission in their country, and it is a moral imperative that we keep the promises we made,” the members wrote in their Feb. 2 letter to the White House. “We must do more to evacuate those remaining as quickly and safely as possible.”

Thousands of Afghans facing persecution under Taliban rule remain stranded in the country, including around 35,000 who have applied for humanitarian parole — a status granted to foreign nationals without visas for pressing humanitarian reasons.

In the letter, the lawmakers — all Democrats except for Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., an Afghanistan veteran —outlined suggestions for how agencies can speed up processing of Afghans applying for relief from overseas and facilitate their journey to the U.S.

They called on the State Department to allow Afghans whose applications for humanitarian parole were rejected to be automatically referred to the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, which guarantees permanent protection in the U.S. but can take months or even years.