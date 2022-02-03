Arizona race ratings: GOP favored in two Democratic districts

ANALYSIS — While states such as Colorado are in their first bout of redistricting with a commission, Arizona is entering a third decade with the mapmaking process out of partisan hands. And after 20 years, it’s fair to evaluate whether the Grand Canyon State’s delegation is fundamentally different from those of other states that have clung to a more partisan process.

Advocates for redistricting reform typically have an explicit goal of creating more competitive districts and an implicit goal of electing more moderate members. Neither effect seems to have resulted in Arizona since the redistricting commission was approved by voters in 2000 and implemented prior to the 2002 elections.

Before the redistricting commission, there was a dearth of competitive House races in Arizona. Just one race out of 25 (4 percent) changed party hands in the 1980s, and two out of 30 (7 percent) resulted in a party switch in the 1990s.

Takeovers ticked up slightly from 2002 to 2010, once a commission started drawing the lines. Five out of 40 races (13 percent) resulted in a party switch during that decade. But takeovers ticked down to just two out of 45 races (4 percent) from 2012 to 2020. Both of those races occurred in the 2nd District, where Republican Martha McSally defeated Democratic Rep. Ron Barber in 2014 and Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick won McSally’s open seat in 2018.