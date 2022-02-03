Fed nominee Raskin defends climate views at Senate hearing

Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Joe Biden’s nominee for Federal Reserve vice chair for supervision, defended previous statements on climate policy and the Fed’s role from attacks by Senate Republicans at her nomination hearing.

Raskin appeared Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee alongside fellow Fed nominees Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson. Committee Republicans attacked Raskin for a 2020 New York Times op-ed arguing the Fed should exclude struggling energy companies from the pandemic lending facilities.

Raskin said she made the comments in the context of taxpayer-funded pandemic relief and would not apply them to the Fed’s regulatory or supervisory role.

“I wrote it in the context of the Federal Reserve's emergency lending facility. This was a special program set up by the CARES Act, by the Congress that appropriated taxpayer money,” she said, referring to the March 2020 pandemic relief law. “This was an issue quite unlike the issue of supervision.”

Raskin said the Fed is not in the business of picking winners and losers.