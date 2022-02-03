Lithuania’s resistance to Chinese pressure a test for US strategy

Little Lithuania — population less than 3 million — has been taking a trade battering from China, but it is becoming a test case on whether smaller countries can be persuaded to resist Beijing’s economic coercion.

Lithuania’s pushback on the Asian giant is viewed as an indication of whether global Davids, backed by Western powers, might find enough strength to withstand the Goliath’s economic pressure to force compliance with Chinese foreign policy goals.

Tensions are coming to a head over the Baltic country’s decision last year to allow Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its capital, Vilnius, and to call it a “Taiwanese Representative Office” — rather than the less-controversial “Taipei Office” nomenclature used by most countries.

The European Union said last week it is pursuing a World Trade Organization consultation — the first part of an official proceeding —over China’s trade actions against Lithuania. The WTO said those moves “appear to be discriminatory and illegal under WTO rules.”

The WTO actions follow weeks of pressure on Brussels from officials in Washington and other European capitals over the long-term implications from China’s unchallenged bullying for the EU single market and the principle of national sovereignty.