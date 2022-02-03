Republicans stress process for Supreme Court confirmation will be one of ‘respect’

Key Senate Republicans keep signaling their approach to the upcoming Supreme Court confirmation process will be one of “respect” rather than obstruction, to contrast with how they felt Democrats treated former President Donald Trump’s high court appointees.

Sen. Charles E. Grassley of Iowa, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee who met with President Joe Biden this week, said Thursday that Republicans will scrutinize the qualifications of the pick but “we will treat the nominee with dignity, fairness and respect while we do so.”

Grassley then went off of his scripted remarks to add that Republican senators need to make it known if they want to meet with the nominee, so that they can’t be accused of using that part of the process to be “deliberately delaying consideration of the nominee.”

That echoes other comments from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and other Republicans since liberal Justice Stephen G. Breyer announced he would retire at the end of the court's term. Biden said he would announce a nominee by the end of February, but he will not be able to alter the overall ideological balance of the court, where conservatives now have a 6-3 advantage.

When it comes to the forthcoming nominee, a number of Republican members of already have been criticized for their language and comments on Biden’s commitment to name a Black woman to the vacancy. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi said in a radio interview that such a pick would be “the beneficiary of this sort of quota” that he called “affirmative racial discrimination.”