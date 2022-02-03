Former employees of Washington’s football team brought new accusations against owner Daniel Snyder during a roundtable on Capitol Hill looking at the toxic culture within the NFL franchise.

During speeches that at times turned graphic, several women described feeling they were used as sex objects or tools to increase sales, not human beings. They told stories of either witnessing or being personally assaulted, abused or harassed while working for the team, which this week changed its name to the Commanders.

Tiffani A. Johnston, a team marketing coordinator and cheerleader, told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that at a dinner at an unnamed restaurant after a networking event, Snyder placed his hand on her thigh and she had to discreetly remove it “to avoid a scene.”

Later that evening, "Dan Snyder aggressively pushed me towards his limo with his hand on my lower back encouraging me to ride with him to [his] car," Johnston alleged. He stopped only after "his attorney intervened and said ‘Dan, Dan, this is a bad idea. A very bad idea, Dan,’" she said in her emotional account.

Snyder released a statement after the hearing denying the accusation and repeating that he has acknowledged misconduct and harm that occurred within his organization in the past.