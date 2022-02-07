House takes its sixth hit on cannabis banking provisions

The House passed provisions for the sixth time Friday that would allow cannabis companies to access the banking system, but the latest action, as an amendment to the China competition bill, may have little better chance than earlier ones to become law.

The House has previously passed the provisions championed by Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., five times, including as a stand-alone bill in April and as an amendment to the fiscal 2022 defense authorization bill, although it was omitted from the final law. The amendment faces an uncertain future in the Senate despite bipartisan and industry support.

The amendment would allow banks to provide services to cannabis companies, currently prohibited under federal law.

“Cannabis-related businesses — big and small — and their employees are in desperate need of access to the banking system and access to capital in order to operate in an efficient, safe manner and compete in the growing global cannabis marketplace,” Perlmutter said in a statement.

The House on Thursday voted 262-168 to adopt the bipartisan amendment offered by Perlmutter and Democratic Reps. Nydia M. Velázquez of New York, Barbara Lee of California and Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, and Republican Reps. Warren Davidson and David Joyce of Ohio.