Stopgap funding bill introduced to buy more negotiating time

House Democrats introduced a government funding stopgap Monday that would extend current spending levels through March 11 as appropriators continue to negotiate topline spending levels for a fiscal 2022 omnibus bill.

The move would buy Congress an extra three weeks to complete work on an overdue omnibus package for the fiscal year that began last October. The government is currently operating on a continuing resolution that expires on Feb. 18.

The House is expected to vote Tuesday on the new continuing resolution, which would extend most programs at fiscal 2021 levels with a handful of exceptions known as "anomalies," mostly in response to defense needs.

The anomalies include $350 million to address a November fuel leak at the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii that forced thousands of residents out of their homes and left many ill with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.