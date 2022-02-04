Short-term stopgap funding bill could go to House floor Tuesday

The House could take up a three-week stopgap funding extension through March 11 as soon as Tuesday to buy more time for appropriators to write final fiscal 2022 spending bills, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity because details haven't been made public.

The temporary spending bill under discussion would only move to the floor if an agreement on topline funding allocations for defense and nondefense programs is reached first. But there was enough apparent progress behind the scenes to warrant talk of a short-term extension rather than a longer continuing resolution that could delay needed funds for the Pentagon, infrastructure programs and more.

“Negotiations are continuing to make good progress on an appropriations framework,” said Evan Hollander, a spokesman for House Appropriations Committee Democrats. “A CR will only be entertained to provide additional time to finalize legislation after a topline agreement is reached.”

The current CR lapses on Feb. 18. Even if an agreement on spending levels were imminent, it would take more time than lawmakers currently have to finish writing and voting on a massive 12-bill omnibus. Taking up the new stopgap bill next week would presumably allow House lawmakers to avoid returning to Washington the following week, when the chamber doesn’t have any votes scheduled.

Both chambers currently have recesses scheduled the week of Feb. 21. Discussions can continue at the staff level and by phone during the recess and “committee work days” the week of Feb. 14 in the House, and the Senate is expected to still be in session that week.