Child tax credit talks quietly percolate amid advocates’ push

Sen. Mitt Romney on Tuesday suggested a bipartisan group of senators who’ve struck other deals to move legislation through the evenly divided chamber could next turn their focus to reviving an expanded child tax credit after a more generous version lapsed last month.

The Utah Republican, who has his own outline for expanding the family benefit, said at a virtual American Enterprise Institute event that he’s discussing the issue with colleagues across the aisle while the fate of Democrats’ proposed expansion remains uncertain.

Democrats are still pressing for their own plan, which faltered after Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., nixed the broader budget reconciliation package known as “Build Back Better” in its current form. But some Democrats have complimented Romney’s proposal, which would move in their direction by dropping work requirements that have marked recent GOP alternatives.

“Now that Build Back Better is in limbo or worse, there’s a growing series of discussions going on among members of the Senate at least, but also members of the House to say, ‘OK, let’s go back and look once again at family security and children and think about a way that we might pass something on a bipartisan basis,’ ” Romney said.

Romney said while many Democrats view the child tax credit as an anti-poverty program, he and GOP colleagues also view it as a way to make sure people who want to can have children and keep the U.S. population from shrinking.