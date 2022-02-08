Don’t bet on the GOP coming to its senses just yet

I always thought I was a decent judge of character.

It didn’t take long during my interview with California Democratic congressional hopeful Peter Navarro (who years later became a top ally of President Donald Trump and key adviser on trade and economic policy) to figure out that he was an arrogant bully. I didn’t like him right away.

I had the same reaction to Connecticut GOP hopeful Peter Schiff, a libertarian investment adviser who came into a meeting armed with an unconvincing poll from a lightweight pollster. He promised to run a national campaign even though he had often failed to vote in his home state. Warning bells went off in my head only minutes into the meeting.

I thought I knew a huckster and a bully when I saw one, and I figured the American people did too — which is why I continue to be surprised by the loyalty shown former President Donald Trump by Republicans.

You don’t need particularly sensitive antennae to see that Trump is a narcissist and a liar.