Far reaches of right and left call for de-escalation with Russia

Voices from the far-left and far-right political camps are increasingly pushing the Biden administration to cool tensions with Russia, even expressing an openness to make concessions to President Vladimir Putin.

Mounting a strong and unified posture in response to Russia’s threats to invade Ukraine is one of the few things that unite this White House with most Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill. But on the edges of the high-stakes policy debate over how best to ensure Ukrainian territorial integrity while not risking a military conflict with Russia and its vast nuclear arsenal, progressives and conservatives are sounding similar messages.

And they are picking up some high-profile congressional supporters.

Still, among this disparate group of thinkers advocating for a diplomacy-heavy approach there are important differences and complex nuances between their positions on the Russia-Ukraine crisis and how to avoid a bigger one.

On the right, this “de-escalation” group now includes Sens. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., one of the GOP ringleaders of the Jan. 6 effort to oppose the certification of President Joe Biden’s legitimate Electoral College win. It also includes a handful of GOP House members like libertarian Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Their most prominent off-the-Hill cheerleader is Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has relentlessly criticized U.S. efforts to support Ukraine while rationalizing Putin’s actions.