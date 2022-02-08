Maryland Democrats’ map may not be enough to take Andy Harris out

ANALYSIS — Using redistricting to knock out a Republican incumbent is practically a decennial tradition for Maryland Democrats. This time around, however, GOP Rep. Andy Harris has a chance to survive — at least in 2022.

Prior to the 2002 elections, Democrats targeted GOP Rep. Constance A. Morella. She won reelection in 2000 while Vice President Al Gore carried the district by 24 points. Then Democrats redrew her 8th District to a seat that Gore would have won by 35 points, and Democrat Chris Van Hollen defeated Morella by 4 points in 2002.

Prior to the 2012 elections, Democrats targeted GOP Rep. Roscoe G. Bartlett. They redrew his 6th District to couple his rural western Maryland territory, which has more in common with neighboring West Virginia, with Democrats in Montgomery County in the Washington, D.C., suburbs. It went from a seat that John McCain won by 18 points to a district that Barack Obama would have won by 14 points in 2008. And Obama won it by 12 points in 2012 as Democrat John Delaney defeated Bartlett easily.

That’s left Harris as the only Republican in the eight-member delegation for the past 10 years.

It’s the result of decades of Democratic effort. In 2014, The Washington Post declared that Maryland was tied for the honor of most gerrymandered state and Maryland's 3rd District, dubbed "The Praying Mantis" because of its odd shape, was identified as one of the 10 most gerrymandered districts in the country.