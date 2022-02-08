Stopgap bill passes House as appropriators narrow differences

The House passed a stopgap appropriations bill Tuesday evening to extend current federal agency funding rates through March 11 as Democrats and Republicans continue to trade offers on topline spending levels for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.

Both sides claim they’re “close” to a framework deal on the fiscal 2022 omnibus and predict this latest continuing resolution, the third one this fiscal year, will be the last stopgap. The previous CR is set to expire Feb. 18.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said in floor remarks Tuesday morning that his chamber will take up the stopgap measure “quickly” after House passage, “in time before the Feb. 18 deadline.” The House vote was 272-162, indicating likely bipartisan support in the Senate as well.

Most of the House opposition came from Republicans, with New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer the only Democrat who voted “no.”

“Stop-gap measures for short-term government funding weaken our military and harm our national defense, our ability to protect our allies abroad, the ability for our states to plan critical infrastructure projects, and much more,” Gottheimer said in a statement, noting his constituents “expect Congress to find practical, bipartisan, long-term solutions.”