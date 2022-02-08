Supreme Court signals few map changes before midterms

A Supreme Court order that allowed Alabama to use its new congressional map for the 2022 election has ominous signs for federal challenges to redistricting plans in other states for the upcoming midterms and beyond.

The 5-4 decision Monday signals a tight timeline for ongoing federal challenges to alter congressional and legislative maps for 2022 elections under the Voting Rights Act of 1965, election law experts said. That includes challenges in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, Michigan and Washington, as well as Biden administration and other efforts to overturn Texas’ latest congressional map.

And the conservative majority of the high court appears ready to change the way federal courts decide similar cases in a way that could make it more difficult to use race to challenge future maps, those experts said.

Two weeks ago, a lower court ruled that Alabama’s map violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act because it includes only one majority Black district of out of the seven districts in a state where a quarter of the population is Black. That court ordered the state to redraw the map ahead of a May 24 primary.

That section of the law prohibits election changes that would dilute the voting power of minority communities. The two lawsuits at issue allege the Alabama legislature unlawfully packed most of the state's Black voters into the 7th District and scattered the rest of the Black population among the other districts — and the court agreed.