Appropriators reach ‘framework’ deal on fiscal 2022 spending

House and Senate Appropriations Committee leaders said Wednesday they have a deal on a "framework" that will allow them to start writing compromise spending bills for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., and House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., put out statements Wednesday afternoon announcing the pact. A spokeswoman for Senate Appropriations ranking member Richard C. Shelby confirmed Republicans also view what the Alabama senator described earlier in the day as “an understanding” as an official agreement.

Neither side revealed any details of what the framework entails.

A source familiar with the negotiations said the agreement is to have "parity," or equal increases for defense and nondefense spending, and to start further negotiations leaving current law policy riders in place. All four committee leaders would have to agree to remove or add any other riders, the source said.

That means the longstanding Hyde amendment barring federal funding for abortion in most cases will likely be in the final package, since Republicans would object to removing it as Democrats have proposed.