Why the US looks back 17 years to set its climate goals

​Consider the Biden administration’s central climate goal: cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions 50 to 52 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, then zero out emissions by 2050.

The first part of that goal comes due in just eight years. But the starting point was 17 years ago. In fact, 2005 was also the baseline for the Obama administration’s goal of cutting those climate-changing emissions 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025.

Why not use 2020? The simplified answer is, well, simple. The U.S. government can place its climate goals within closer reach if it bases its target on what happened in 2005 rather than subsequent years.

Although climate models often report data in five-year increments and the U.S. baseline of 2005 has roots in climate legislation that Congress considered in 2009, the year is a useful tool in climate messaging, empowering politicians to highlight America’s recent emissions drop. It’s also useful to politicians who would delay climate steps and criticize China’s carbon output.

This is all possible because U.S. emissions peaked in 2005, the year before China’s emissions exceeded America’s.