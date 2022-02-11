A Guessing Game: How Sen. Klobuchar’s Tech Bill Will Impact Consumers

Over the last few months, tech critics and advocates have debated what, exactly, the real-world implications of tech antitrust legislation sponsored by Senate Judiciary Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights Subcommittee Chair Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., would be.

The makers of tech products from Amazon to Apple to Google have all raised concerns that the bill would dramatically change consumer-favorite products. Supporters of the bill have countered that the legislation is narrowly targeted at addressing self-preferencing practices by big tech.

But here’s Washington’s dirty secret: No one actually knows for sure what the impacts would be.

We can all make our best guess. After a thorough examination of the legislative text of Klobuchar’s bill, our organization came to the conclusion that the legislation would break Amazon Prime as we know it today, eliminating both the funding model and logistics model that make Prime work. Amazon itself has said the bill would “significantly degrade” Prime. At the end of the day, both are predictions — predictions of the consequences consumers would face if the bill passed.

Klobuchar has dismissed many of these predictions. But even a bill’s sponsor never truly knows how legislation will be enforced and interpreted by the courts. Take, for example, SESTA-FOSTA, a well intentioned effort to combat online sex trafficking online. The legislation sounds good, and it passed Congress with near unanimous support. But four years later, SESTA-FOSTA is widely criticized as a failure that ended up endangering sex workers. It hasn’t been used to prosecute sex traffickers and even sparked a movement to repeal the legislation.