Photos of the week ending Feb. 11, 2022

The House of Representatives had a brief week before heading home to their districts for a work period. They’ll be back Feb. 28 after the Presidents Day recess. The Senate will be in next week. Spotted this week: an albino squirrel on the National Mall and Angelina Jolie at the Capitol.

Here’s the week in photos as captured by Roll Call photojournalists:

An albino squirrel climbs around a tree on the National Mall on Monday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., arrives for the House Republican Conference meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday showing off a can wrapped with an ivermectin label. The FDA has said the drug is not approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans or animals, though some anti-vaccine activists have pushed for it as an alternative to vaccination. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call).

Rep. Val B. Demings, D-Fla., and members of the Congressional Black Caucus address the media Tuesday on the steps of the Capitol about alleged verbal abuse by Rep. Harold Rogers, R-Ky., toward Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., right, talks with Architect of the Capitol employees who were laying granite blocks on the East Front plaza of the Capitol on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, smokes a cigar as he walks down the House steps after the final votes of the week on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call).

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., conducts her weekly news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Actress Angelina Jolie joins senators at a press conference announcing a bipartisan, modernized Violence Against Women Act in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., runs through the Senate subway after a vote on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)