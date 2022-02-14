New Jersey GOP could pick up a House seat, maybe two

ANALYSIS — After the electoral wave in 2010, Republicans controlled six of New Jersey’s 13 House seats. Today, there are just two Republicans in the delegation, and even a great midterm election in 2022 might only result in the GOP creeping up to three or four seats in the Garden State.

While it won’t be clear for another few cycles, 2018 may have been a watershed year for Democrats in New Jersey. Then-Democrat Jeff Van Drew took over Republican Rep. Frank LoBiondo’s open 2nd District. Democrat Andy Kim defeated GOP Rep. Tom MacArthur in the 3rd District, Democrat Tom Malinowksi defeated GOP Rep. Leonard Lance in the 7th District, and Democrat Mike Sherrill won GOP Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen's open 11th District.

That left Rep. Christopher H. Smith — the third longest-serving member of the House — as the only Republican in the delegation. It was the first time in more than a century that Republicans held no more than one seat in the New Jersey delegation. The GOP delegation doubled in size when Van Drew became a Republican in 2019, but it’s still a paltry showing for the party.

The remaining trio of freshman Democrats won reelection in a tumultuous 2020 cycle, and two of them (Kim and Sherrill) get to run for third terms in more favorable districts. But their electoral safety came with a price. Malinowski faces a significant challenge in his reelection bid as his seat got less Democratic.