Vulnerable House Democrats anxious about stalled appropriations

Lawmakers universally loathe running the government on stopgap funding. But as the House voted last week to extend stagnant spending levels into the sixth month of the fiscal year, there was one particularly frustrated group.

Politically vulnerable House Democrats lamented the passage of a third continuing resolution for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1, irritated that the pragmatic, bipartisan dealmaking they view as the hallmark of their campaigns and careers is lacking when it comes to the most basic of congressional responsibilities.

“This next month, or three weeks I should say, I don't want to see people leaving D.C. I don't want to see the negotiators taking pictures from their home districts, enjoying life as usual,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin said in an interview on Tuesday as the House passed stopgap legislation that would extend current funding levels through March 11.

“I want them to sit here until they hammer out a deal, because particularly with inflation, last year's budget would be a cut relative to today,” the Michigan Democrat added. “I don't know how many more of these I'm ever willing to vote on.”

Slotkin, who is part of the Democratic campaign arm’s “Frontline” program for vulnerable incumbents, said she debated whether to support last week’s continuing resolution but decided “as someone who was a federal government employee and responsible for military and civilian salaries, I just wasn't in a position to vote against it.”