How Cynthia Lummis, a rancher and grandmother, was crowned the Senate’s queen of crypto

But the way Lummis tells it, the astronomical return on investment wasn’t what converted her into a Bitcoin evangelist who wears her faith on her Twitter profile — she added laser eyes to her campaign account’s avatar last February — and speaks in crypto’s extremely online tongues. (She’ll say things like “I am a HODLer,” shorthand for the crypto community’s exhortation to “Hold On for Dear Life.”)

If Christmas 2013 was Lummis’ baptism, her confirmation came in 2017, shortly after she retired from the House after four terms. She was invited to give a speech on how Congress works at the Satoshi Roundtable, an influential meeting of crypto minds named after Bitcoin’s pseudonymous inventor. “I went, I did my speech, and then I stuck around for two days in a room with no windows on a resort beach in Cancun, Mexico — never went to the beach, just sat in there and listened with complete fascination to a big debate among the people who keep the Bitcoin algorithms, the miners, the investors,” she said. “As I understand it, I just happened to sit in on what was a really consequential conversation among those early adopters of Bitcoin.”

After that she was hooked, and two years later she was running for the Senate. Upon her swearing-in last year, Lummis became the first crypto owner in the Senate’s history.

Lummis isn’t the only politician who has embraced the much-hyped technology. A few other senators, like Patrick J. Toomey and now Ted Cruz, have also bought crypto. Some candidates are even running on pro-crypto platforms, a move that seems aimed more at gleaning the nascent tech field’s donations than winning votes, given that only 16 percent of U.S. adults say they have ever used or invested in it. But even among her colleagues in the Financial Innovation Caucus that she co-founded with Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, this Mountain West grandmother has become crypto’s most zealous cheerleader in Congress.

And now from her seat on the Senate Banking Committee, Lummis is leading the legislative push to build a regulatory framework that will support crypto markets, which some U.S. financial regulators have currently described as “95 percent fraud, hype, noise and confusion” and “the Wild West.”