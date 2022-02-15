New York’s Rice, who opposed Pelosi as leader, decides to retire

Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice, a former prosecutor who bucked her colleagues’ choice of Nancy Pelosi as leader, announced Tuesday she would not seek a fifth term. She’s the third lawmaker from New York’s Long Island, and the 30th House Democrat nationally, to not seek reelection this year.

“Though I will not be running for re-election to Congress this year, I will remain focused on protecting our democracy and serving my constituents throughout the rest of my term,” Rice, 57, said in a statement shared on Twitter. “As I turn to the next chapter of my own personal and professional story, I do so with profound thanks to the community leaders, colleagues and staff who have lived our shared commitment to service with courage and humility.”

As with other announcements by House Democrats that they would not run again, the National Republican Congressional Committee cast Rice’s decision as a sign that incumbents foresee the GOP netting the five seats needed to take House control in November.

While she was an NRCC target for defeat, Rice’s seat did not appear vulnerable after redistricting by New York’s Democratic-controlled Legislature. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the 4th District as Solid Democratic. The redrawn district would have voted for President Joe Biden 55 percent to 44 percent.

A former prosecutor and Nassau County district attorney, Rice is vice chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and sits on the Energy and Commerce and Homeland Security committees.