Pennsylvania, Arizona state lawmakers among those subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

The House Jan. 6 select committee on Tuesday sent out subpoenas to indivduals — including state lawmakers from Arizona and Pennsylvania — who were allegedly involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results and who worked to appoint alternate Donald Trump electors in states Joe Biden won.

The committee is demanding documents and testimony from six people, including campaign employees and someone who reportedly saw Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, tell state lawmakers in Michigan that if they certified the election results for Biden, who won the state, it would be illegal.

Laura Cox was present when Giuliani pressured Michigan politicians to not accept the election results there and said certifying them would be a “criminal act,” the committee says in its letter to Cox.

Giuliani, along with other members of the Trump legal team, was subpoenaed by the panel in January. After the November 2020 election, Giuliani went on a tour across the country to falsely claim the election was stolen, pursue legal challenges and to convince state legislators to try to overturn their states results.

The panel says it has “credible evidence” Michael A. Roman, the director of election day operations for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, and Gary Michael Brown, the deputy director, were aware of and participated in efforts to promote unsupported voter fraud allegations in the presidential election and to encourage state legislators to change the results by appointing alternate slates of electors to deliver competing electoral votes to Congress.