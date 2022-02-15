SCOTUS nominee elbows into crowded agenda and midterms

President Joe Biden may not have given up on advancing parts of his climate and social safety net agenda, but as a former senator he must know that a quickly filling calendar in a midterm election year means there will be limited opportunities.

Lawmakers already had plenty to deal with as the calendar turns toward spring, and that was before a Supreme Court confirmation was added to the Senate agenda.

The immediate priority is the deadline for funding the government, with another House-passed short-term continuing resolution needing to clear the Senate by the Feb. 18 deadline.

But that measure, which the House passed on Feb. 8, would only buy appropriators until March 11 to finalize an omnibus appropriations bill to address discretionary spending for the balance of fiscal 2022.

By week’s end, leaders of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees were signaling agreement on a “framework” that should allow the appropriators to write the omnibus spending bill, but no topline numbers had been released.