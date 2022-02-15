Senate Democrats plot March legislative push on inflation

Senate Democrats plan to bring legislation to the floor in March designed to cut costs for Americans as rampant inflation drives up gasoline, food and other prices.

The caucus began debating ideas during their weekly lunch Tuesday. The proposals discussed included suspending the gas tax, capping the cost of insulin and instituting antitrust regulations to break up monopolies in certain industries, among other measures. Democrats did not make any decisions yet on what they will bring to the floor next month.

“We're going to focus and we're going to come up with caucus agreement on those ideas,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., told reporters after the lunch. “Not everyone will agree with each idea, but there'll be large buy-in and you'll hear a lot about this from us as we move on.”

Schumer said Democrats welcome Republican support on the still emerging proposals, but they plan to hold votes regardless of bipartisan cooperation.

“If we can get 60 votes on a bunch of them, that's fine,” he said. “But when we can't, we're still going to move forward, and you'll see some votes on the floor on these as well.”