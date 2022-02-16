Donald Trump is ignoring Lindsey Graham’s warnings about 2020 election obsession

ANALYSIS — Sen. Lindsey Graham has some advice, and a warning, for Donald Trump: Focus on the future and making peoples’ lives better, and drop the constant 2020 election claims. But the former president doesn’t appear to be listening.

“Donald Trump is the most consequential Republican in the Republican Party today. He has a great chance of being president again in 2024. He’ll start comparing what he did as president versus what’s going on now, and how to fix the mess we’re in,” Graham, R-S.C., told ABC News on Sunday. “If he looks backward, I think he’s hurting his chances.”

If Trump is looking anywhere but the political rearview mirror, he is running quite the misdirection strategy.

In nearly 10 statements released since ABC’s “This Week” program aired Graham’s comments, Trump has made clear he has no intention of taking his sometimes golfing partner’s advice.

Among the messages that have replaced his banned Twitter account are declarations pushing his latest conspiracy theory — this one featuring new claims that Hillary Clinton’s campaign spied on his 2016 campaign and early presidency, which already has been vehemently denied in court.