Bank regulator urged to go slow on requirement for climate risk disclosure

Bank industry lobbyists are urging the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to proceed with caution on climate risk disclosure rules for the largest U.S. financial institutions.

The OCC, an independent bureau within the Treasury Department that charters and regulates banks, in December issued a draft framework for entities with more than $100 billion in assets, outlining principles on incorporating financial institutions' lending exposure to climate risk into their governance and strategic planning.

Investors and financial market reform groups say the OCC has an opportunity to incentivize banks to report on emissions data in a standardized format, as well as catch up to regulators from other countries that have moved to mandatory reporting. Bank lobbyists say voluntary disclosure is working and that mandates would be unnecessarily burdensome.

“Many banks are already engaged in voluntary reporting efforts through the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), as well as other industry-led reporting frameworks,” said Lauren Anderson, senior vice president and associate general counsel at the Bank Policy Institute, an industry advocacy organization formed in 2018 by the merger of the Financial Services Roundtable and the Clearing House Association.

The debate over financial institutions’ capabilities to manage exposure to physical and transition risks from climate change comes as the OCC considers how far to go with guidance on identifying and managing related risks, a concern for asset managers and companies focused on environmental, social and governance issues — and for Democrats.