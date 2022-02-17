Interior IG: Zinke misused position as Interior secretary

Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke “misused his official position” in supporting a project that could benefit a foundation he founded with his wife, federal investigators said.

After his confirmation, Zinke, the first Interior secretary of the Trump administration, said he resigned his position at the Great Northern Veterans Peace Park Foundation, which he started in his hometown of Whitefish, Mont., and would not participate in the organization.

In a report published Wednesday, the department’s inspector general said Zinke maintained close ties with the foundation and negotiated with developers of a commercial project.

The inspector general said it referred its findings to the Department of Justice, which declined last summer to prosecute.

Zinke pushed to open up public lands to drilling and mining and faced numerous probes during his time overseeing Interior, including the inquiry into the foundation, before resigning in January 2019 amid ethics investigations.