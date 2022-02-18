Proposed rule nixes Trump interpretation of ‘public charge’

Immigrants’ use of non-cash government benefits would not threaten their eligibility for green cards under a proposed change to the so-called public charge rule unveiled Thursday by the Department of Homeland Security.

The proposal, the department’s interpretation of a historic regulation designed to keep out immigrants the government deems likely to rely on public assistance, thus becoming a “public charge,” marks a return to a long-standing interpretation that the Trump administration did away with.

In 2019, the Trump administration rolled out a rule expanding the types of government benefits that could disqualify immigrants from obtaining green cards to include Medicaid, public housing assistance, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and other non-cash programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps.

“The 2019 public charge rule was not consistent with our nation’s values,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a statement, promising a return to a “historical understanding” of the policy where immigrants are not penalized for seeking out health benefits and other services.

The new proposed rule would define someone as "likely to become a public charge" if they are "primarily dependent on the government for subsistence.” The 2019 rule was based on a definition that included any immigrant “who receives one or more public benefits” for more than 12 months in any three-year period.