Young European lawmakers on the Ukraine crisis

As the Ukraine crisis worsens, for the first time in their lives the next generation of European political leaders face the prospect of a major land war in their neighborhood.

These young politicians formed their world view at a time when the need for transatlantic solidarity in the face of Russian aggression seemed outdated. Their views of America were shaped by the Iraq War, the Obama administration’s pivot to Asia, and Donald Trump’s disparagement of European allies.

To assess their perspective on the crisis, what they think must be done, and their level of trust of the United States, I interviewed 10 members of Europe’s national parliaments from eight parties in seven nations, all under the age of 40.

The views they shared suggest that Biden administration efforts to mount a united front as the Ukraine crisis plays out will not be as easy as some in Washington may hope.

These next generation leaders harbor no illusions about the seriousness of the Ukraine crisis and Russian culpability. “We have to be clear,” said a Green Party member of the German Bundestag: “the integrity of Ukraine is threatened by the acts of Russia.”