Supreme Court to decide case on designer’s right to not create same-sex marriage websites

The Supreme Court will decide whether a Colorado anti-discrimination law violates the free speech rights of a graphic artist who who says creating wedding websites for same-sex couples conflicts with her religious views about marriage.

The case is the first time in four years where the justices will explore the line that anti-discrimination laws draw between religious beliefs and LGBTQ rights when it comes to businesses that serve the general public.

Any decision by the recently expanded 6-3 conservative majority — likely not until next year — could make this a potentially landmark case on a simmering social issue, and some Republican members of Congress had urged the Supreme Court to take up the case.

The question, as the Supreme Court agreed to hear it Tuesday, is whether a state that applies “a public-accommodation law to compel an artist to speak or stay silent” violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.

Colorado focus

The case centers on Lorie Smith and 303 Creative, the website-design firm she started to get out of the corporate world and get more freedom to promote issues she cares about, including her religious belief that marriage is between one man and woman, the petition states.