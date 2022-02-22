Ukraine supplemental money bill could be in the offing

Lawmakers say they are discussing legislative responses to the Ukraine crisis, including a new funding bill, and some want to see Congress act on them next week.

Members of both parties have signaled support in the last two days for such a supplemental spending measure. And lawmaker-crafted sanctions beyond those the Biden administration is implementing via presidential powers may have become more likely as a wider war in Ukraine may already be underway.

Until now, Republicans have pushed for enacting tougher sanctions against Russia sooner than the Biden administration has preferred, but many Democrats and the White House have wanted instead to hold fire on the sanctions to see how Russia acted.

But recent congressional statements and the news from Ukraine of the start of a Russian invasion suggest bipartisan support for additional sanctions could grow. The White House over the weekend implemented limited sanctions against doing business with regions in eastern Ukraine that Russia has begun to invade, and President Joe Biden is expected to put in place on Tuesday the more "severe" sanctions they have promised for weeks.

And while the U.S. government has stepped up in recent weeks weapons deliveries to Ukraine and to NATO allies on the Russian front — including bolstering them with thousands of new U.S. troops and weapon — Congress appears poised to accelerate this trend, too.