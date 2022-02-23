‘Eyes on the prize’: Hill union backers should keep momentum going, Levin says

As observers speculate about what a unionized congressional staff might look like — Will any Republican offices organize? How will collective bargaining work? — the sponsor of the House resolution to authorize organization efforts is urging everyone to take one step at a time.

“We’ve got to keep our eyes on the prize,” said Rep. Andy Levin.

Until the House adopts a resolution like Levin’s, “our staff lacks the legal right to form a union without retaliation,” the Michigan Democrat said. “This resolution is about that fact alone. And I really think it’s inappropriate for people to try to slow the progress of the resolution by getting into the practical realities of how bargaining will unfold if the workers go ahead.”

Such farsighted concerns already threatened to gum up the unionization drive’s works after it kicked into high gear recently. But in an incremental win for organizers, House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren announced Tuesday that her committee will convene a hearing on the resolution “soon.”

It all started back in 1995, when Congress decided to submit itself to various federal employment laws with the Congressional Accountability Act. But before labor organizing laws would apply to congressional staff and a few other legislative branch offices, the CAA required what is now the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights to issue regulations, which each chamber would then need to approve. The regulations were written a year later, but Congress didn’t move to adopt them.